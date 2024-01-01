$224,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$224,900
+ taxes & licensing
21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFFFD60J000157503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ferrari 599 Fiorano
21,000 Kms
Rosso Monza
Stock#7503
This gorgeous Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano comes to us with just under 21,000 kilometres. Sporting an elegant Rosso Monza exterior and a Bordeaux full leather interior, this grand-tourer is as classy as they come. Extremely well optioned with Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Daytona Power seats, Carbon Steering Wheel with LED Rev Limiter, as well as Carbon dash and door panels all trimmed with that same stunning Bordeaux leather with white contrast stitch. This 599 has a very rare factory road-legal roll cage also trimmed in Bordeaux leather.
Powering this Stallion is a 6.0L V12 engine that produces 612 Horsepower and 448 LB-FT of torque. Mated to a very smooth shifting 6-speed F1 style transmission.
This Ferrari was born in Italy, delivered in Japan and recently imported by us for one lucky Ferrari enthusiast to enjoy. You would be hard pressed to find another 599 that is as classy, elegant and high optioned as this one right here.
The car has had a recent clutch change within the last 2,000 kilometres and will be delivered with all servicing up to date.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Winding Road Motorcars
2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO