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2010 Ford F-150

202,111 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

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14494591

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
202,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E85AFC73768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

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604-593-XXXX

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604-593-5191

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H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2010 Ford F-150