$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
2010 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
202,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E85AFC73768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2010 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 202,111 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 266,400 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Camry HYBRID FINANCING AVAILABLE 157,767 KM $11,599 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2010 Ford F-150