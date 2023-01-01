$249,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA
Italia
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$249,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10380441
- Stock #: 8702
- VIN: ZFF67NFAXB0178702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ferrari 458 Italia
57,000 Kms
Rosso Corsa
Stock#8702
This Ferrari 458 comes to us with just over 57,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Rosso Corsa exterior and Black leather interior, this Italian Stallion has the iconic colour combination. Coming with desirable options such as fender shields, Daytona Style seats, Carbon interior trim, sport tail pipes and much more.
Powering this 458 is a naturally-aspirated 4.5L V8 engine which produces 570 Horsepower and 398 LB-FT of torque. Mated to a 7-speed auto-shift transmission this car launches to 60MPH is just 3 seconds and completes the 1/4 mile is just a tick under 11 seconds.
This particular 458 was a previous US vehicle and is presented in driver quality condition. The Carbon rotors have been removed for preservation but will come with the vehicle upon sale.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.