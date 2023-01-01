Menu
2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

57,000 KM

$249,900

+ tax & licensing
$249,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

Italia

2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

Italia

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$249,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380441
  • Stock #: 8702
  • VIN: ZFF67NFAXB0178702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ferrari 458 Italia
57,000 Kms
Rosso Corsa
Stock#8702

This Ferrari 458 comes to us with just over 57,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Rosso Corsa exterior and Black leather interior, this Italian Stallion has the iconic colour combination. Coming with desirable options such as fender shields, Daytona Style seats, Carbon interior trim, sport tail pipes and much more.

Powering this 458 is a naturally-aspirated 4.5L V8 engine which produces 570 Horsepower and 398 LB-FT of torque. Mated to a 7-speed auto-shift transmission this car launches to 60MPH is just 3 seconds and completes the 1/4 mile is just a tick under 11 seconds.

This particular 458 was a previous US vehicle and is presented in driver quality condition. The Carbon rotors have been removed for preservation but will come with the vehicle upon sale.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

