2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$249,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10380441

10380441 Stock #: 8702

8702 VIN: ZFF67NFAXB0178702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.