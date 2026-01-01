Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Honda Civic

126,957 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
14403295.821759644?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32112

2013 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
126,957KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F43DH109470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,957 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2002 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2002 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 189,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2013 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 126,957 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Altima FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2009 Nissan Altima FINANCING AVAILABLE 127,451 KM $8,599 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 Honda Civic