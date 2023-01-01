Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

136,146 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

  1. 9844106
  2. 9844106
  3. 9844106
  4. 9844106
  5. 9844106
  6. 9844106
  7. 9844106
  8. 9844106
  9. 9844106
  10. 9844106
  11. 9844106
  12. 9844106
  13. 9844106
  14. 9844106
  15. 9844106
  16. 9844106
  17. 9844106
  18. 9844106
  19. 9844106
  20. 9844106
  21. 9844106
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9844106
  • Stock #: L2954
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM6EC822954

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $20395 - Pioneer value price is just $19995!

Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is for sale today in Langley.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 136,146 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with a dual panoramic moonroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.53 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $27323 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2014 Nissan Rogue SV...
 136,146 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 213,410 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 132,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

Call Dealer

778-780-XXXX

(click to show)

778-780-2405

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory