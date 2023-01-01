$29,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 9 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9897614

9897614 Stock #: L4560

L4560 VIN: 1FMCU9HD8JUD24560

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,946 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.