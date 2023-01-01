$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SEL - Leather Seats - SYNC 3
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,946KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9897614
- Stock #: L4560
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD8JUD24560
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,946 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $30595 - Pioneer value price is just $29995!
The versatile Ford Escape continues to woo drivers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2018 Ford Escape is for sale today in Langley.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 62,946 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9HD8JUD24560.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $41444 ). See dealer for details.
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8