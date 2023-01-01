$109,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 5762
- VIN: 1G1YU2D68F5605762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 3,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Shark Grey
3,400KMS
Stk#5762
This practically new Corvette Z06 comes to us with just under 3,400 kilometers on the dash. The Shark Grey Metallic paint with Black trim and a Red leather interior gives this American Monster a touch of class. When ordered, the client must have selected every option as this 3LZ Vette includes the Z07 package that sports Carbon Ceramic brakes, Carbon seats, with Carbon dash inlays and steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats and the Magnetic ride control. The car also has dual roof panels, car cover and charger.
Powering this beast is GM’s LT4 Supercharged V-8 that produces 650 Horsepower and 650 LB-FT of Torque. All of this is transferred through an eight-speed paddle-shift Automatic transmission to the rear wheels.
The will be a future collectible with the low milage, full optioned and the last generation of the front engine Corvettes ever produced. This car has a clean, no-claims Carfax report and needs nothing but a new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
