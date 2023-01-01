Menu
2015 Chevrolet Corvette

3,400 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139568
  • Stock #: 5762
  • VIN: 1G1YU2D68F5605762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Shark Grey
3,400KMS
Stk#5762

This practically new Corvette Z06 comes to us with just under 3,400 kilometers on the dash. The Shark Grey Metallic paint with Black trim and a Red leather interior gives this American Monster a touch of class. When ordered, the client must have selected every option as this 3LZ Vette includes the Z07 package that sports Carbon Ceramic brakes, Carbon seats, with Carbon dash inlays and steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats and the Magnetic ride control. The car also has dual roof panels, car cover and charger.

Powering this beast is GM’s LT4 Supercharged V-8 that produces 650 Horsepower and 650 LB-FT of Torque. All of this is transferred through an eight-speed paddle-shift Automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

The will be a future collectible with the low milage, full optioned and the last generation of the front engine Corvettes ever produced. This car has a clean, no-claims Carfax report and needs nothing but a new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

Z07

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

