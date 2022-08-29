Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

SXT - Power Windows

SXT - Power Windows

Location

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

178,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9321088
  • Stock #: L3255A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR700513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L3255A
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Langley.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 178,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3FR700513.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

