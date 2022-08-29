$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Power Windows
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
178,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9321088
- Stock #: L3255A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR700513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 178,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3FR700513.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
