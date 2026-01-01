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2015 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 142km! MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE!
2015 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 142km! MAKE ROOM FOR SKYTRAIN SALE!
Location
SK Automarket
19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1
604-533-1310
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
142,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5FFC55569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # LAN-28517
- Mileage 142,333 KM
Vehicle Description
CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.
FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB 4X4 WITH TONNEAU COVER AND TOWING PACKAGE. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. THE BRAKES AND TIRES ARE NEARLY NEW, IT NEEDS NOTHING! WITH THE RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT 2.7L 6 CYLINDER YOU WILL BREEZING PAST THE GAS STATIONS ON YOUR ADVENTURES. CALL TO DAY BEFORE IT'S GONE!
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.
We are a family owned and operated business for 40 years. Since 1983 we have been committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future. Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-43 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 8 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB 4X4 WITH TONNEAU COVER AND TOWING PACKAGE. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. THE BRAKES AND TIRES ARE NEARLY NEW, IT NEEDS NOTHING! WITH THE RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT 2.7L 6 CYLINDER YOU WILL BREEZING PAST THE GAS STATIONS ON YOUR ADVENTURES. CALL TO DAY BEFORE IT'S GONE!
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.
We are a family owned and operated business for 40 years. Since 1983 we have been committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future. Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-43 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 8 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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SK Automarket
19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1
Call Dealer
604-533-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
SK Automarket
604-533-1310
2015 Ford F-150