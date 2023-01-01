$CALL+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
2015 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
133,831KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636694
- Stock #: L4885A
- VIN: 3C63R3JJ0FG678934
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,831 KM
Vehicle Description
To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 3500. This 2015 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 3500. This 2015 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 133,831 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3JJ0FG678934.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8