2015 RAM 3500

133,831 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2015 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,831KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9636694
  Stock #: L4885A
  VIN: 3C63R3JJ0FG678934

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 133,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 3500. This 2015 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Langley.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 133,831 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3JJ0FG678934.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
