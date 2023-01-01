$21,990+ tax & licensing
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
2016 Ford Focus
Titanium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
70,005KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9694474
- Stock #: L3736
- VIN: 1FADP3J27GL353736
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,005 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $22430 - Pioneer value price is just $21990!
A European-developed chassis gives the Focus a rare blend of agility and accuracy, making it enjoyable to drive when compared with competitors. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Focus is for sale today in Langley.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment.This low mileage sedan has just 70,005 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is Titanium. Premium features in a compact car; that's what the Titanium trim is all about. This Focus includes the advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, and Sony premium sound. You get leather-trimmed seats, heated in the front, and 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space. Other features include intelligent access with push-button start, remote start, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, reverse sensing, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3J27GL353736.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.87 with $0 down for 78 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31223 ). See dealer for details.
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
