2016 Ford Focus

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9694474

9694474 Stock #: L3736

L3736 VIN: 1FADP3J27GL353736

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,005 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.