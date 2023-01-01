Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

144,660 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

  1. 9793558
  2. 9793558
  3. 9793558
  4. 9793558
  5. 9793558
  6. 9793558
  7. 9793558
  8. 9793558
  9. 9793558
  10. 9793558
  11. 9793558
  12. 9793558
  13. 9793558
  14. 9793558
  15. 9793558
  16. 9793558
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793558
  • Stock #: DT7621
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE5GU987621

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $17330 - Pioneer value price is just $16990!

This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is for sale today in Langley.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 144,660 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accent's trim level is GL. Upgrade to this Accent GL and youll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.75 with $0 down for 78 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24613 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 62,946 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Challenge...
 1,500 KM
$67,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 110,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

Call Dealer

778-780-XXXX

(click to show)

778-780-2405

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory