2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

105,886 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8047591
  • Stock #: PU5092

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,886 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces -inc: Yes Essentials, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a trustworthy Santa Fe Sport today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-XXXX

604-530-3156

