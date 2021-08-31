2016 Nissan Frontier

$22,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 8 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7975859

7975859 Stock #: PU5060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 150,838 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Audio Controls Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.