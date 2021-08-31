Menu
2016 Nissan Frontier

150,838 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

150,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PU5060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 150,838 KM

Vehicle Description

We're excited to offer this capable 2016 Nissan Frontier . Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding Rear Window.*This Nissan Frontier Comes Equipped with These Options *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Perimeter Alarm.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to claim your Nissan Frontier!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

