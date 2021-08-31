+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-530-3156
+ taxes & licensing
We're excited to offer this capable 2016 Nissan Frontier . Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding Rear Window.*This Nissan Frontier Comes Equipped with These Options *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Perimeter Alarm.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to claim your Nissan Frontier!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8