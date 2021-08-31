Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

65,516 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

  1. 7975865
  2. 7975865
  3. 7975865
  4. 7975865
  5. 7975865
  6. 7975865
  7. 7975865
  8. 7975865
  9. 7975865
  10. 7975865
  11. 7975865
  12. 7975865
  13. 7975865
  14. 7975865
  15. 7975865
  16. 7975865
  17. 7975865
  18. 7975865
  19. 7975865
  20. 7975865
  21. 7975865
  22. 7975865
  23. 7975865
  24. 7975865
  25. 7975865
  26. 7975865
  27. 7975865
  28. 7975865
  29. 7975865
  30. 7975865
  31. 7975865
  32. 7975865
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7975865
  • Stock #: PU5061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01G3
  • Interior Colour FA28
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,516 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Venza delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Toyota Venza Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Tires: P245/50R20 AS Radials -inc: temporary spare tire, TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Venza come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 108,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza
 65,516 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 96,408 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory