$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus *Stow & Go, Rear DVD, Nav, Package 29L*
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus *Stow & Go, Rear DVD, Nav, Package 29L*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 119,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Granite Crystal Metallic – (Package Cost $195)
Customer Preferred Package 29L (Package Cost $3,000)
115−volt auxiliary power outlet
Front heated seats
Leather−faced bucket seats with perforated inserts
Left power sliding door
Radio 430 6.5−inch touchscreen AM/FM/CD/Hard−drive
Overhead ambient surround lighting
Overhead storage bins
ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera
Power driver and front passenger seats
Power liftgate
Right power sliding door
Single rear overhead console system
SiriusXM satellite radio with 1−year subscription
Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors
Universal garage door opener
40GB hard drive with 28GB available
Audio jack input for mobile devices
Rear swiveling reading/courtesy lamps
6.5−inch touchscreen
Driver Convenience Group (Package Cost $650)
Bluetooth streaming audio
Heated steering wheel
Remote USB port
Auto−dimming rearview mirror with microphone
Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming
Single DVD Entertainment Group (Package Cost $1,075)
Second−row overhead 9−inch VGA video screen
High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input
Second−row overhead DVD console
Video remote control
Wireless headphones
Remote USB port − charge only
Radio 430N 6.5−inch Touch AM/FM/CD/Hard−drive/NAV (Package Cost $ 475)
Garmin navigation system
Compact spare tire (Option Cost $295)
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
$895 Doc Fee
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autoworld
Autoworld
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227