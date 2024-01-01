Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

119,980 KM

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus *Stow & Go, Rear DVD, Nav, Package 29L*

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus *Stow & Go, Rear DVD, Nav, Package 29L*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4HR798340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 119,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Granite Crystal Metallic – (Package Cost $195)

Customer Preferred Package 29L (Package Cost $3,000)

115−volt auxiliary power outlet

Front heated seats

Leather−faced bucket seats with perforated inserts

Left power sliding door

Radio 430 6.5−inch touchscreen AM/FM/CD/Hard−drive

Overhead ambient surround lighting

Overhead storage bins

ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera

Power driver and front passenger seats

Power liftgate

Right power sliding door

Single rear overhead console system

SiriusXM satellite radio with 1−year subscription

Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors

Universal garage door opener

40GB hard drive with 28GB available

Audio jack input for mobile devices

Rear swiveling reading/courtesy lamps

6.5−inch touchscreen

Driver Convenience Group (Package Cost $650)

Bluetooth streaming audio

Heated steering wheel

Remote USB port

Auto−dimming rearview mirror with microphone

Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming

Single DVD Entertainment Group (Package Cost $1,075)

Second−row overhead 9−inch VGA video screen

High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input

Second−row overhead DVD console

Video remote control

Wireless headphones

Remote USB port − charge only

Radio 430N 6.5−inch Touch AM/FM/CD/Hard−drive/NAV (Package Cost $ 475)

Garmin navigation system

Compact spare tire (Option Cost $295)

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

