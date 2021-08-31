Menu
2017 Ford F-150

127,577 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

2017 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7975856
  • Stock #: PU5065

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,577 KM

Vehicle Description

JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Cast Aluminum -inc: same spare, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Upfitter Switches.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Unique Leather 40/Console/40 Front Bucket Seats -inc: heated 10-way power driver/passenger seats w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode and SelectShift w/progressive range select, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT315/70R17 BSW A/T -inc: same spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor.* The Votes are Counted *JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

