JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Cast Aluminum -inc: same spare, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Upfitter Switches. This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options: Unique Leather 40/Console/40 Front Bucket Seats -inc: heated 10-way power driver/passenger seats w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode and SelectShift w/progressive range select, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT315/70R17 BSW A/T -inc: same spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor.
