2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost - Aluminum Wheels
74,254KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616411
- Stock #: 22Z2075B
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH4H5299440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Modern technology meets classic Mustang style in this 2017 monster. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This coupe has 74,254 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost. The 2017 Mustang EcoBoost uses twin scroll turbocharging to help give you more power, more torque and best of all, better fuel economy. The EcoBoost Mustang also comes with some extra features that the V6 doesn't offer - these include machined aluminum wheels, power front seats, stylish aluminum interior trim and a front lip spoiler for better air flow around this sports car. It also comes with a backup camera, bluetooth wireless streaming, HID headlights with LED signature lighting and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH4H5299440.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
