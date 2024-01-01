Menu
2017 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE 4X4 CREW CAB - LONG BOX - LIFTED
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, BLUETOOTH, TONNEAU COVER, LED HEADLIGHTS
STOCK # P214979

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

156,942 KM

$25,966

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$25,966

+ taxes & licensing

156,942KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2MEC8HG496226

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P214979
  • Mileage 156,942 KM

2017 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE 4X4 CREW CAB - LONG BOX - LIFTED
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, BLUETOOTH, TONNEAU COVER, LED HEADLIGHTS
STOCK # P214979

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$25,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2017 GMC Sierra 1500