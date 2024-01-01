$25,966+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour -
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P214979
- Mileage 156,942 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE 4X4 CREW CAB - LONG BOX - LIFTEDNAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, BLUETOOTH, TONNEAU COVER, LED HEADLIGHTSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214979PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
