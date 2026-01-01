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2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 4WD ELEVATION 5.3L V8 PWR HEAT SEATS
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 4WD ELEVATION 5.3L V8 PWR HEAT SEATS
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-534-4744
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
196,295KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4HG340958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 196,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
-EXTAX
3SA
A48
AG1
AZ3
BTV
C49
C6G
CGN
CJ2
DD8
DPN
FHS
GPA
GT4
H2S
IO6
JF4
JHD
JL1
K05
K47
KI4
KNP
L83
MYC
NHT
NZQ
PDD
RC7
RIA
RVQ
SXL
T3U
UD7
UG1
UTJ
VB5
VK3
VQZ
VT5
Z71
Z82
ZY1
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
604-534-XXXX(click to show)
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Norman Motor Group
604-534-4744
2017 GMC Sierra 1500