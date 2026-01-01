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2017 GMC Sierra 1500

196,295 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4WD ELEVATION 5.3L V8 PWR HEAT SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14300948

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 4WD ELEVATION 5.3L V8 PWR HEAT SEATS

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-534-4744

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,295KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4HG340958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 196,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
3SA
A48
AG1
AZ3
BTV
C49
C6G
CGN
CJ2
DD8
DPN
FHS
GPA
GT4
H2S
IO6
JF4
JHD
JL1
K05
K47
KI4
KNP
L83
MYC
NHT
NZQ
PDD
RC7
RIA
RVQ
SXL
T3U
UD7
UG1
UTJ
VB5
VK3
VQZ
VT5
Z71
Z82
ZY1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

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604-534-XXXX

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604-534-4744

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$24,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Norman Motor Group

604-534-4744

2017 GMC Sierra 1500