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<p><span>Finished in </span><span>Pure White</span><span> over a black leather interior, this 2017 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium V6 is a rare, fully loaded sedan that delivers comfort, performance, and reliability. Powered by Volkswagens smooth and powerful 3.6L VR6 engine, it offers effortless acceleration while remaining refined and comfortable for everyday driving. With just </span><span>84,250 km</span><span>, this Passat has been exceptionally well cared for and is ready for its next owner.</span></p><p><span>Loaded with premium features including leather seating, sunroof, navigation, premium audio, heated seats, backup camera, push-button start, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, and more. A spacious interior and large trunk make it the perfect family sedan or daily commuter.</span></p><p><span> Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available</span><span><br> </span><span> 3rd party inspections welcome</span><span><br> </span><span> Financing available OAC all credit types approved</span><span><br> </span><span> Trades welcome</span></p><p><span>Price does not include applicable taxes or a $995 dealer documentation/preparation fee.</span></p><p><span>Dealer #D50184</span></p><div><span><br></span></div>

2017 Volkswagen Passat

84,250 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Passat

3.6L V6 SEL Premium

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14523103

2017 Volkswagen Passat

3.6L V6 SEL Premium

Location

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,250KM
VIN 1VWCM7A3XHC068249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC215
  • Mileage 84,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Pure White over a black leather interior, this 2017 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium V6 is a rare, fully loaded sedan that delivers comfort, performance, and reliability. Powered by Volkswagens smooth and powerful 3.6L VR6 engine, it offers effortless acceleration while remaining refined and comfortable for everyday driving. With just 84,250 km, this Passat has been exceptionally well cared for and is ready for its next owner.

Loaded with premium features including leather seating, sunroof, navigation, premium audio, heated seats, backup camera, push-button start, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, and more. A spacious interior and large trunk make it the perfect family sedan or daily commuter.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available
3rd party inspections welcome
Financing available OAC all credit types approved
Trades welcome

Price does not include applicable taxes or a $995 dealer documentation/preparation fee.

Dealer #D50184


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Volkswagen Passat