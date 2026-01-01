$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Passat
3.6L V6 SEL Premium
2017 Volkswagen Passat
3.6L V6 SEL Premium
Location
AutoAgents
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
613-909-3884
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # BC215
- Mileage 84,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Pure White over a black leather interior, this 2017 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium V6 is a rare, fully loaded sedan that delivers comfort, performance, and reliability. Powered by Volkswagens smooth and powerful 3.6L VR6 engine, it offers effortless acceleration while remaining refined and comfortable for everyday driving. With just 84,250 km, this Passat has been exceptionally well cared for and is ready for its next owner.
Loaded with premium features including leather seating, sunroof, navigation, premium audio, heated seats, backup camera, push-button start, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, and more. A spacious interior and large trunk make it the perfect family sedan or daily commuter.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available
3rd party inspections welcome
Financing available OAC all credit types approved
Trades welcome
Price does not include applicable taxes or a $995 dealer documentation/preparation fee.
Dealer #D50184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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