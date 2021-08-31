+ taxes & licensing
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!
