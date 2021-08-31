Menu
2018 Ford F-150

87,651 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,651KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7975850
  • Stock #: PU5063

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PU5063
  • Mileage 87,651 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

