2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,499 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

104,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9118549
  • Stock #: L5571
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG4KR515571

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Langley.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 104,499 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. The top trim for the Grand Caravan, this GT comes with amazing aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, 2nd and 3rd row power windows, fuel economizer mode, automatic headlamps fog lamps, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, 2nd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go seats with tailgate seating, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outlet, and remote start for convenience and style. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG4KR515571.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

