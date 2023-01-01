$39,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XLT CREW 4WD 3.3L FlexFuel REAR CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
131,838KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9968684
- Stock #: 14717
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB1KKC56935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,838 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4