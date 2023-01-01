Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

131,838 KM

Details

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4WD 3.3L FlexFuel REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4WD 3.3L FlexFuel REAR CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 9968684
  2. 9968684
  3. 9968684
  4. 9968684
  5. 9968684
  6. 9968684
  7. 9968684
  8. 9968684
  9. 9968684
  10. 9968684
  11. 9968684
  12. 9968684
  13. 9968684
  14. 9968684
  15. 9968684
  16. 9968684
  17. 9968684
  18. 9968684
  19. 9968684
  20. 9968684
  21. 9968684
  22. 9968684
  23. 9968684
  24. 9968684
  25. 9968684
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,838KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968684
  • Stock #: 14717
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB1KKC56935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,838 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2016 GMC Acadia Dena...
 158,871 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 131,838 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger Spo...
 227,810 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory