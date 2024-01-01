Menu
<p>2020 F-150 XLT 301A Special Edition Sport, 178,300 kms, 2.7L V6 Ecoboost engine, pro trailer backup assist, trailer tow package, manual folding mirrors with power glass, 20 tarnished dark painted wheels, tailgate step and more!  Call us or come down for a test drive!</p>

2020 Ford F-150

178,300 KM

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_OneOwner

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

178,300KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LFB02354

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPECIAL
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,300 KM

2020 F-150 XLT 301A Special Edition Sport, 178,300 kms, 2.7L V6 Ecoboost engine, pro trailer backup assist, trailer tow package, manual folding mirrors with power glass, 20" tarnished dark painted wheels, tailgate step and more!  Call us or come down for a test drive!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2020 Ford F-150