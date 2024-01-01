$35,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
25t Prestige AWD *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20 Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RT1439
- Mileage 45,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige AWDSAFETY
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Emergency Braking
- Driver Monitoring-Alert
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Power Rear Child Safety Locks
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
- Back-Up Camera
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Clearcoat Paint
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Lip Spoiler
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Rear Fog Lamps
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- LED Brakelights
- Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
- 10-Way Electric Front Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2), driver seat memory adjuster w/mirror position and steering wheel (if power adjustable column fitted) and 4-way electric lumbar adjust
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Voice Recorder
- Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Front Cupholder
- Rear Cupholder
- Compass
- Valet Function
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Illuminated Locking Glove Box
- Driver Foot Rest
- Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
- LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Cargo Space Lights
- Memory Settings Include
- InControl Protect Tracker System
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Driver Information Centre
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Analog Appearance
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Perimeter Alarm
- Immobilizer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Air Filtration
- Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged (247HP)
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,460 kgs
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Full-Time All-Wheel
- Block Heater
- 90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 130 Amp Alternator
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 82 L Fuel Tank
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
$895 Doc Fee
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
