<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: sans-serif, Arial, Verdana, Trebuchet MS; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige AWD</span></p><h5 class=p-0 m-0 col-12 text-start py-2 font-weight-bold option_detaile_title style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.2; font-size: 1.25rem; position: relative; width: 818.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 0.5rem 0px !important;>SAFETY</h5><ul class=p-0 m-0 row w-100 pl-3 py-3 option_detaile_text style=box-sizing: border-box; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; width: 818.578px; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 1rem 0px 1rem 1rem !important;><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Side Impact Beams</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Emergency Braking</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Driver Monitoring-Alert</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Airbag Occupancy Sensor</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Power Rear Child Safety Locks</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Back-Up Camera</li></ul><h5 class=p-0 m-0 col-12 text-start py-2 font-weight-bold option_detaile_title style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.2; font-size: 1.25rem; position: relative; width: 818.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 0.5rem 0px !important;>EXTERIOR</h5><ul class=p-0 m-0 row w-100 pl-3 py-3 option_detaile_text style=box-sizing: border-box; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; width: 818.578px; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 1rem 0px 1rem 1rem !important;><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Wheels w/Silver Accents</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Steel Spare Wheel</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Clearcoat Paint</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Black Bodyside Cladding</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Body-Coloured Door Handles</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Chrome Side Windows Trim</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Deep Tinted Glass</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Lip Spoiler</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Black Grille w/Chrome Surround</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Front License Plate Bracket</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Rear Fog Lamps</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Perimeter/Approach Lights</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>LED Brakelights</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off</li></ul><h5 class=p-0 m-0 col-12 text-start py-2 font-weight-bold option_detaile_title style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.2; font-size: 1.25rem; position: relative; width: 818.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 0.5rem 0px !important;>INTERIOR</h5><ul class=p-0 m-0 row w-100 pl-3 py-3 option_detaile_text style=box-sizing: border-box; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; width: 818.578px; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 1rem 0px 1rem 1rem !important;><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>10-Way Electric Front Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2), driver seat memory adjuster w/mirror position and steering wheel (if power adjustable column fitted) and 4-way electric lumbar adjust</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>8-Way Driver Seat</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>8-Way Passenger Seat</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Voice Recorder</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Front Cupholder</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Rear Cupholder</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Compass</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Valet Function</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Illuminated Locking Glove Box</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Driver Foot Rest</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Aluminum Gear Shifter Material</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Front And Rear Map Lights</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Cargo Area Concealed Storage</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Rigid Cargo Cover</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Cargo Space Lights</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Memory Settings Include</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>InControl Protect Tracker System</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Delayed Accessory Power</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Driver Information Centre</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Outside Temp Gauge</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Analog Appearance</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Seats w/Leatherette Back Material</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>2 Seatback Storage Pockets</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Perimeter Alarm</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Immobilizer</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>3 12V DC Power Outlets</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Air Filtration</li></ul><h5 class=p-0 m-0 col-12 text-start py-2 font-weight-bold option_detaile_title style=box-sizing: border-box; line-height: 1.2; font-size: 1.25rem; position: relative; width: 818.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 0.5rem 0px !important;>MECHANICAL</h5><ul class=p-0 m-0 row w-100 pl-3 py-3 option_detaile_text style=box-sizing: border-box; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; width: 818.578px; color: #212529; font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important; padding: 1rem 0px 1rem 1rem !important;><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged (247HP)</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>3.73 Axle Ratio</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>GVWR: 2,460 kgs</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Full-Time All-Wheel</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Block Heater</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>130 Amp Alternator</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>82 L Fuel Tank</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Permanent Locking Hubs</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake</li><li class=p-0 m-0 col-12 style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 802.578px; flex: 0 0 100%; max-width: 100%; font-size: 14px; color: #000000; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important;>Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential</li></ul><p style=color: #333333; font-family: sans-serif, Arial, Verdana, Trebuchet MS; font-size: 13px;>$895 Doc Fee</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Langley BC</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>V3A 4E2</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>VSA Dealer # 31259</p>

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

45,949 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

25t Prestige AWD *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20 Wheels*

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

25t Prestige AWD *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20 Wheels*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,949KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SADCK2FXXKA353712

  Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # RT1439
  Mileage 45,949 KM

Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige AWD

SAFETY
  • Side Impact Beams
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Emergency Braking
  • Driver Monitoring-Alert
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Power Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
  • Back-Up Camera
EXTERIOR
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Steel Spare Wheel
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Clearcoat Paint
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Body-Coloured Door Handles
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Deep Tinted Glass
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Front License Plate Bracket
  • Rear Fog Lamps
  • Perimeter/Approach Lights
  • LED Brakelights
  • Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
INTERIOR
  • 10-Way Electric Front Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2), driver seat memory adjuster w/mirror position and steering wheel (if power adjustable column fitted) and 4-way electric lumbar adjust
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Voice Recorder
  • Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Front Cupholder
  • Rear Cupholder
  • Compass
  • Valet Function
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Illuminated Locking Glove Box
  • Driver Foot Rest
  • Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
  • LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Rigid Cargo Cover
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Memory Settings Include
  • InControl Protect Tracker System
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Driver Information Centre
  • Outside Temp Gauge
  • Analog Appearance
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Perimeter Alarm
  • Immobilizer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Air Filtration
MECHANICAL
  • Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged (247HP)
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,460 kgs
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Block Heater
  • 90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 130 Amp Alternator
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • 82 L Fuel Tank
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Permanent Locking Hubs
  • Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

$895 Doc Fee

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2019 Jaguar F-PACE