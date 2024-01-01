Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2020 Ford F-150

198,423 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XTR XLT 4WD V6 CREW SB B/U CAMERA REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XTR XLT 4WD V6 CREW SB B/U CAMERA REMOTE START

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 11484608
  2. 11484608
  3. 11484608
  4. 11484608
  5. 11484608
  6. 11484608
  7. 11484608
  8. 11484608
  9. 11484608
  10. 11484608
  11. 11484608
  12. 11484608
  13. 11484608
  14. 11484608
  15. 11484608
  16. 11484608
  17. 11484608
  18. 11484608
  19. 11484608
  20. 11484608
  21. 11484608
  22. 11484608
  23. 11484608
  24. 11484608
  25. 11484608
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,423KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB9LKD20897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD 2.5T HEATED SEATS/WHEEL CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD 2.5T HEATED SEATS/WHEEL CAMERA 59,910 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 DIESEL PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI BOSE 37KM for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 DIESEL PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI BOSE 37KM 37,405 KM $49,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred HEATED SEATS & WHEEL CAMERA REMOTE START for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred HEATED SEATS & WHEEL CAMERA REMOTE START 66,941 KM $30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150