$28,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XTR XLT 4WD V6 CREW SB B/U CAMERA REMOTE START
2020 Ford F-150
XTR XLT 4WD V6 CREW SB B/U CAMERA REMOTE START
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,423KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EB9LKD20897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,423 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD 2.5T HEATED SEATS/WHEEL CAMERA 59,910 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 DIESEL PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI BOSE 37KM 37,405 KM $49,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred HEATED SEATS & WHEEL CAMERA REMOTE START 66,941 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2020 Ford F-150