$18,790+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Clean Title 4x4
2020 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Clean Title 4x4
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$18,790
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,953 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4
Adventure starts here! Finished in White with just 76,953 km, this 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is built for drivers who want rugged capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. As Jeep's most off-road capable Compass, the Trailhawk features the legendary Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system, increased ground clearance, skid plates, hill descent control, and Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction management system.
Inside, you'll find a premium cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A backup camera, remote start, push-button start, and advanced safety features make every drive more enjoyable.
Whether you're commuting through the city or heading off the beaten path, this Compass Trailhawk is ready for the journey.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available
3rd party inspections welcome
Financing available OAC all credit types approved
Trades welcome
Price does not include applicable taxes or a $995 dealer documentation/preparation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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