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<p data-start=0 data-end=41> <strong data-start=3 data-end=38>2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4</strong> <span aria-hidden=true></span></p><p data-start=43 data-end=468>Adventure starts here! Finished in <strong data-start=78 data-end=87>White</strong> with just <strong data-start=98 data-end=111>76,953 km</strong>, this <strong data-start=118 data-end=149>2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk</strong> is built for drivers who want rugged capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. As Jeeps most off-road capable Compass, the Trailhawk features the legendary <strong data-start=314 data-end=350>Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system</strong>, increased ground clearance, skid plates, hill descent control, and Jeeps Selec-Terrain traction management system.</p><p data-start=470 data-end=820>Inside, youll find a premium cabin with <strong data-start=511 data-end=538>leather-trimmed seating</strong>, <strong data-start=540 data-end=562>heated front seats</strong>, <strong data-start=564 data-end=589>heated steering wheel</strong>, dual-zone climate control, and an <strong data-start=625 data-end=658>8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen</strong> featuring <strong data-start=669 data-end=686>Apple CarPlay</strong> and <strong data-start=691 data-end=707>Android Auto</strong>. A backup camera, remote start, push-button start, and advanced safety features make every drive more enjoyable.</p><p data-start=822 data-end=944>Whether youre commuting through the city or heading off the beaten path, this Compass Trailhawk is ready for the journey.</p><p data-start=946 data-end=1103> Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available<br data-start=992 data-end=995> 3rd party inspections welcome<br data-start=1026 data-end=1029> Financing available OAC all credit types approved<br data-start=1082 data-end=1085> Trades welcome</p><p data-start=1105 data-end=1198><strong data-start=1105 data-end=1196>Price does not include applicable taxes or a $995 dealer documentation/preparation fee.</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1200 data-end=1218 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1200 data-end=1218 data-is-last-node=>Dealer #D50184</strong></p>

2020 Jeep Compass

76,953 KM

Details Description

$18,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Clean Title 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14517841

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Clean Title 4x4

Location

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-7172

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$18,790

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,953KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB2LT109010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4

Adventure starts here! Finished in White with just 76,953 km, this 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is built for drivers who want rugged capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. As Jeep's most off-road capable Compass, the Trailhawk features the legendary Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system, increased ground clearance, skid plates, hill descent control, and Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction management system.

Inside, you'll find a premium cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A backup camera, remote start, push-button start, and advanced safety features make every drive more enjoyable.

Whether you're commuting through the city or heading off the beaten path, this Compass Trailhawk is ready for the journey.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available
3rd party inspections welcome
Financing available OAC all credit types approved
Trades welcome

Price does not include applicable taxes or a $995 dealer documentation/preparation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

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604-337-XXXX

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604-337-7172

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$18,790

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoAgents BC

604-337-7172

2020 Jeep Compass