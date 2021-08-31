2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 2 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7975847

7975847 Stock #: PU5062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,222 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Rear wheelhouse liners Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) LED BED LIGHTING DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscrip... LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Second-Row Heated Seats Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle In... SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black Interior Accents Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Front Bumper Body Colour Door Handles Body-Colour ... ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Wa...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.