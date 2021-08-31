Menu
2020 RAM 1500

26,222 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7975847
  Stock #: PU5062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,222 KM

Vehicle Description

JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Black Interior Accents, Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum, Black Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, MONOTONE PAINT, LED BED LIGHTING, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Second-Row Heated Seats, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscrip...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Second-Row Heated Seats Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle In...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black Interior Accents Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Front Bumper Body Colour Door Handles Body-Colour ...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Wa...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

