$74,990+ tax & licensing
$74,990
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2020 RAM 3500
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
$74,990
+ taxes & licensing
48,757KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9752875
- Stock #: L4269
- VIN: 3C63R3HL6LG114269
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $76490 - Pioneer value price is just $74990!
To get the job done right the first time, you'll want the Ram 3500 HD on your team. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,757 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3HL6LG114269.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $545.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $100256 ). See dealer for details.
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8