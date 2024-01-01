$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P214928
- Mileage 73,675 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 DODGE CHARGER GTSUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, PADDLE SHIFTERS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO, PARKING SENSORS, GLOSS ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, HOOD SCOOP, LAUNCH CONTROL, SUPER TRACK PAK SETTINGSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214928PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
