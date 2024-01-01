Menu
2021 DODGE CHARGER GT

SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, PADDLE SHIFTERS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO, PARKING SENSORS, GLOSS ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, HOOD SCOOP, LAUNCH CONTROL, SUPER TRACK PAK SETTINGS

STOCK # P214928
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

2021 Dodge Charger

73,675 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger

GT

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,675KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXHG6MH603424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P214928
  • Mileage 73,675 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Dodge Charger