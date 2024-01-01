$55,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford E-450
17' BOX with RAMP
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$55,990
+ taxes & licensing
49,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FN5MDC25289
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 49,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford E450 Cutaway with a 17' Box plus Mom's Attic and 12' Pull out Ramp, 7.3-liter economy V8 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
