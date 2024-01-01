Menu
<p>2021 Ford E450 Cutaway with a 17 Box plus Moms Attic and 12 Pull out Ramp, 7.3-liter economy V8 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX</p>

2021 Ford E-450

49,500 KM

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford E-450

17' BOX with RAMP

2021 Ford E-450

17' BOX with RAMP

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FN5MDC25289

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

2021 Ford E450 Cutaway with a 17' Box plus Mom's Attic and 12' Pull out Ramp, 7.3-liter economy V8 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2021 Ford E-450