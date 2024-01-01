Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4 Double Cab, Automatic, 3.5L V6, AM/FM/XM/Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Rear Sliding Window, Cloth Interior, Excellent Condition with Only 12,300kms!</p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

12,300 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

trd 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tacoma

trd 4x4

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1715275965
  2. 1715275969
  3. 1715275973
  4. 1715275981
  5. 1715275986
  6. 1715275989
  7. 1715275993
  8. 1715275999
  9. 1715276008
  10. 1715276013
  11. 1715276022
  12. 1715276030
  13. 1715276040
  14. 1715276047
Contact Seller
Sale

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN9PT128095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,300 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4 Double Cab, Automatic, 3.5L V6, AM/FM/XM/Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Rear Sliding Window, Cloth Interior, Excellent Condition with Only 12,300kms!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS 37,500 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD HighRoof Extended for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD HighRoof Extended 19,700 KM $79,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic 0 $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma