$39,899+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
4WD DIESEL Elevation
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,256 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC CANYON ELEVATION 4X4 DURAMAX TURBO DIESELBACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, REMOTE STARTER, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONS, BLACK ALLOYSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214999PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
