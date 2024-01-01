Menu
2021 GMC CANYON ELEVATION 4X4 DURAMAX TURBO DIESELBACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, REMOTE STARTER, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONS, BLACK ALLOYSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214999PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

2021 GMC Canyon

72,256 KM

Details Description

$39,899

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon

4WD DIESEL Elevation

2021 GMC Canyon

4WD DIESEL Elevation

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

72,256KM
Used
VIN 1GTP6CE13M1147090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,256 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 GMC CANYON ELEVATION 4X4 DURAMAX TURBO DIESELBACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, REMOTE STARTER, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONS, BLACK ALLOYSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214999PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 GMC Canyon