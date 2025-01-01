$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,242KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAA1MU713107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Night
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,242 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2017 Toyota Corolla iM COROLLA HB 6SPD MANUAL HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA 200,885 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-550 XLT DRW 4WD DIESEL HYDRAULIC FOLDING SIDE DUMP BOX 11,982 KM $107,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 FX4 XLT LB DRW 4WD DIESEL TOW CAMERAS TUNED 213,131 KM $49,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2021 Hyundai KONA