2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite - Cooled Seats
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
31,891KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9381496
- Stock #: L3219
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX7MD203219
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Langley.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 31,891 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Cherokee line, this Trailhawk Elite provides style with heated and cooled Nappa leather seats and a hands free liftgate. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a heated leather steering wheel, easy clean flooring, a proximity key, remote start, blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX7MD203219.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
