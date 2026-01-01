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2021 Porsche 911
Turbo Coupe No Accidents, One Owner, Local BC Car
2021 Porsche 911
Turbo Coupe No Accidents, One Owner, Local BC Car
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$289,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,266KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AD2A91MS257728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 5,266 KM
Vehicle Description
The Pinnacle of Supercar Dominance: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo CoupeElevate your driving existence with this breathtaking, local Lower Mainland 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe AWD. Draped in the deep, enigmatic hues of a factory Night Blue Metallic exterior, its muscular silhouette shifts beautifully under changing light. Inside, a flawless, single-tone Black leather cockpit surrounds you in tailored luxury. Driven just 5,200 kilometres by its sole owner, this local, zero-accident masterpiece is preserved in showroom condition beneath a premium, full-body Paint Protection Film (PPF).Monstrous Performance, Everyday Civility
All Prices Are Plus Applicable VSA Levy and Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details* Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit
Contact @Autoworld Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA 31259
- Twin-Turbocharged Heart: The 3.8L boxer six fires up with a visceral growl, unleashing 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
- Blistering Acceleration: Rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in an astonishing 2.8 seconds, pinned to your seat by relentless, lag-free boost.
- 8-Speed PDK Transmission: Lightning-fast, dual-clutch shifts execute seamlessly, predicting your next move in milliseconds.
- Surgeon-Like Handling: Active all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering claw into the pavement, delivering physics-defying cornering grip.
- Adaptive Comfort: 14-way power seats keep you firmly planted, featuring multi-stage heating and deep ventilation for any climate.
- Acoustic Brilliance: A crisp, immersive BOSE® Surround Sound System transforms the cabin into a private concert hall.
- Panoramic Sky: An electric glass sunroof tilts and slides, introducing the rush of the open air to the sensory experience.
All Prices Are Plus Applicable VSA Levy and Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details* Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit
Contact @Autoworld Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
3FE
AU
N5
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
$289,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2021 Porsche 911