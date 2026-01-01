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<div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBBAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span data-subtree=aimfl data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >The Pinnacle of Supercar Dominance: </span><u class=wfWfIf fxyaSe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=jAOkJc tabindex=0 role=button data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb=aPo2Hd=&Dkm7qb_p:aPo2Hd data-ved=2ahUKEwjL-ILiqtyVAxU3CTQIHeQqKJEQ3egRegYIAAgEEAE data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe<!--TgQPHd||[]--><!--TgQPHd||[false,,false]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[[[/hkb/Cg4KCGxhbmd1YWdlEgJlbgoMCgR0eXBlEgRBVVRPCisKC2VudGl0eV9uYW1lEhwyMDIxIHBvcnNjaGUgOTExIHR1cmJvIGNvdXBl,2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe,0,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,AUTO],,0,[null,null,null,1,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,[291933,null,1],null,null,[{205:[null,/hkb/Cg4KCGxhbmd1YWdlEgJlbgoMCgR0eXBlEgRBVVRPCisKC2VudGl0eV9uYW1lEhwyMDIxIHBvcnNjaGUgOTExIHR1cmJvIGNvdXBl],1219:[null,null,AUTO,null,null,/hkb/Cg4KCGxhbmd1YWdlEgJlbgoMCgR0eXBlEgRBVVRPCisKC2VudGl0eV9uYW1lEhwyMDIxIHBvcnNjaGUgOTExIHR1cmJvIGNvdXBl],3524:[69]}]],null,0,null,,0]]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></u><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBRAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Elevate your driving existence with this breathtaking, local Lower Mainland <u class=wfWfIf fxyaSe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=jAOkJc tabindex=0 role=button data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb=aPo2Hd=&Dkm7qb_w:aPo2Hd data-ved=2ahUKEwjL-ILiqtyVAxU3CTQIHeQqKJEQ3egRegYIAAgFEAE data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe<!--TgQPHd||[]--><!--TgQPHd||[false,,false]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[[[/hkb/Cg4KCGxhbmd1YWdlEgJlbgoMCgR0eXBlEgRBVVRPCisKC2VudGl0eV9uYW1lEhwyMDIxIHBvcnNjaGUgOTExIHR1cmJvIGNvdXBl,2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe,0,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,AUTO],,0,[null,null,null,1,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,[291933,null,1],null,null,[{205:[null,/hkb/Cg4KCGxhbmd1YWdlEgJlbgoMCgR0eXBlEgRBVVRPCisKC2VudGl0eV9uYW1lEhwyMDIxIHBvcnNjaGUgOTExIHR1cmJvIGNvdXBl],1219:[null,null,AUTO,null,null,/hkb/Cg4KCGxhbmd1YWdlEgJlbgoMCgR0eXBlEgRBVVRPCisKC2VudGl0eV9uYW1lEhwyMDIxIHBvcnNjaGUgOTExIHR1cmJvIGNvdXBl],3524:[69]}]],null,0,null,,0]]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></u> AWD. Draped in the deep, enigmatic hues of a factory Night Blue Metallic exterior, its muscular silhouette shifts beautifully under changing light. Inside, a flawless, single-tone Black leather cockpit surrounds you in tailored luxury. Driven just 5,200 kilometres by its sole owner, this local, zero-accident masterpiece is preserved in showroom condition beneath a premium, full-body Paint Protection Film (PPF).<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Monstrous Performance, Everyday Civility<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjL-ILiqtyVAxU3CTQIHeQqKJEQ-7AUegYIAAgHEAA data-hveid=CAAIBxAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBxAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Twin-Turbocharged Heart<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: The 3.8L boxer six fires up with a visceral growl, unleashing 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBxAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Blistering Acceleration<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in an astonishing 2.8 seconds, pinned to your seat by relentless, lag-free boost.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBxAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >8-Speed PDK Transmission<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Lightning-fast, dual-clutch shifts execute seamlessly, predicting your next move in milliseconds.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBxAF data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Surgeon-Like Handling<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: Active all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering claw into the pavement, delivering physics-defying cornering grip.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><!--TgQPHd||[]--></ul><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >First-Class Cabin Refinement<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong><!--TgQPHd||[]--></div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjL-ILiqtyVAxU3CTQIHeQqKJEQ-7AUegYIAAgJEAA data-hveid=CAAICRAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICRAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Adaptive Comfort<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: 14-way power seats keep you firmly planted, featuring multi-stage heating and deep ventilation for any climate.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICRAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Acoustic Brilliance<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: A crisp, immersive BOSE® Surround Sound System transforms the cabin into a private concert hall.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICRAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Panoramic Sky<!--TgQPHd||[]--></strong>: An electric glass sunroof tilts and slides, introducing the rush of the open air to the sensory experience.<!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><span data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><!--TgQPHd||[]--></span><!--TgQPHd||[]--></li><!--TgQPHd||[]--></ul><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAA data-complete=true data-processed=true aria-owns=action-menu-parent-container data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >This is a rare opportunity to command a collector-grade supercar that balances track-bred violence with impeccable daily refinement.</div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAA data-complete=true data-processed=true aria-owns=action-menu-parent-container data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: > </div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIChAA data-complete=true data-processed=true aria-owns=action-menu-parent-container data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><section id=seller-notes-section class=DetailsSection_container__68Nlc DetailsSection_breakElement__BD_zV data-cy=seller-notes-section><div class=DetailsSection_detailsSection__FJZXR><div class=DetailsSection_childrenSection__aElbi><div id=sellerNotesSection data-cs-mask=true><div class=ExpandableDetailsSection_childContainer__FBt_o aria-hidden=false><div class=SellerNotesSection_content__te2EB>We Do Not Charge Any Documentation fees<br><br>All Prices Are Plus Applicable VSA Levy and Sales Taxes<br><br>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details<strong>* Extended Warranty Available.<br><br>For More Details Visit<br><br>Contact @Autoworld Fraser Highway<br><br>Langley BC<br><br>V3A 4E2<br><br>VSA 31259</strong></div></div></div></div></div></section></div>

2021 Porsche 911

5,266 KM

Details Description Features

$289,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Porsche 911

Turbo Coupe No Accidents, One Owner, Local BC Car

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14462926

2021 Porsche 911

Turbo Coupe No Accidents, One Owner, Local BC Car

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$289,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,266KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AD2A91MS257728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 5,266 KM

Vehicle Description

The Pinnacle of Supercar Dominance: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo CoupeElevate your driving existence with this breathtaking, local Lower Mainland 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe AWD. Draped in the deep, enigmatic hues of a factory Night Blue Metallic exterior, its muscular silhouette shifts beautifully under changing light. Inside, a flawless, single-tone Black leather cockpit surrounds you in tailored luxury. Driven just 5,200 kilometres by its sole owner, this local, zero-accident masterpiece is preserved in showroom condition beneath a premium, full-body Paint Protection Film (PPF).Monstrous Performance, Everyday Civility
  • Twin-Turbocharged Heart: The 3.8L boxer six fires up with a visceral growl, unleashing 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
  • Blistering Acceleration: Rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in an astonishing 2.8 seconds, pinned to your seat by relentless, lag-free boost.
  • 8-Speed PDK Transmission: Lightning-fast, dual-clutch shifts execute seamlessly, predicting your next move in milliseconds.
  • Surgeon-Like Handling: Active all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering claw into the pavement, delivering physics-defying cornering grip.
First-Class Cabin Refinement
  • Adaptive Comfort: 14-way power seats keep you firmly planted, featuring multi-stage heating and deep ventilation for any climate.
  • Acoustic Brilliance: A crisp, immersive BOSE® Surround Sound System transforms the cabin into a private concert hall.
  • Panoramic Sky: An electric glass sunroof tilts and slides, introducing the rush of the open air to the sensory experience.
This is a rare opportunity to command a collector-grade supercar that balances track-bred violence with impeccable daily refinement. We Do Not Charge Any Documentation fees

All Prices Are Plus Applicable VSA Levy and Sales Taxes

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details* Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit

Contact @Autoworld Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

VSA 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

3FE
AU
N5

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-XXXX

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604-510-7227

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$289,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 Porsche 911