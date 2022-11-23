$69,900+ tax & licensing
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
604-532-8888
2021 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
25,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9423361
- Stock #: 13UBNA61662
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0MF061662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 25,700 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
