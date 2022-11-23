Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

25,700 KM

Details

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Location

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

25,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9423361
  • Stock #: 13UBNA61662
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0MF061662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

