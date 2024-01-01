$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 4motion *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20" Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 46,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Super Clean No Accident 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 4motion *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20" Wheels*
VW Buildsheet :
SAFETY
- Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Side Assist Blind Spot
- Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- Collision Mitigation-Rear
- Aerial View Camera System
- Driver Monitoring-Alert
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Power Rear Child Safety Locks
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Area View 360 Front Camera
- Area View 360 Left Side Camera
- Area View 360 Right Side Camera
EXTERIOR
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Clearcoat Paint
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Lip Spoiler
- Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Front Fog Lamps
- Cornering Lights
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- LED Brakelights
- Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
- Original Trims
INTERIOR
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Front Cupholder
- Rear Cupholder
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Compass
- Valet Function
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Locking Glove Box
- Driver Foot Rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
- Cargo Net
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Cargo Space Lights
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Driver Information Centre
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Perimeter Alarm
- Immobilizer
- Air Filtration
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
$895
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
