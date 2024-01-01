Menu
Come Check Out This Super Clean No Accident 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 4motion *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20 Wheels*

VW Buildsheet :

SAFETY

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Assist Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Area View 360 Front Camera
Area View 360 Left Side Camera
Area View 360 Right Side Camera

EXTERIOR Steel Spare Wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Clearcoat Paint
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Deep Tinted Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Lip Spoiler
Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
Front License Plate Bracket
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Front Fog Lamps
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Original Trims

INTERIOR 8-Way Driver Seat
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Cupholder
Rear Cupholder
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Compass
Valet Function
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Locking Glove Box
Driver Foot Rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Cargo Net
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cargo Space Lights
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver Information Centre
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Perimeter Alarm
Immobilizer
Air Filtration
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet $895

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259 We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;>VSA Dealer # 31259</p>

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

46,291 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 4motion *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20" Wheels*

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 4motion *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20" Wheels*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,291KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1V2TR2CA6MC561986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 46,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check Out This Super Clean No Accident 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 4motion *Nav, Pano Sunroof, 20" Wheels*

VW Buildsheet :

SAFETY

  • Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
  • Side Impact Beams
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Side Assist Blind Spot
  • Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
  • Collision Mitigation-Front
  • Collision Mitigation-Rear
  • Aerial View Camera System
  • Driver Monitoring-Alert
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Power Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Area View 360 Front Camera
  • Area View 360 Left Side Camera
  • Area View 360 Right Side Camera

EXTERIOR

  • Steel Spare Wheel
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Clearcoat Paint
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Body-Coloured Door Handles
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Deep Tinted Glass
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
  • Front License Plate Bracket
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Front Fog Lamps
  • Cornering Lights
  • Perimeter/Approach Lights
  • LED Brakelights
  • Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
  • Original Trims

INTERIOR

  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • Front Cupholder
  • Rear Cupholder
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Compass
  • Valet Function
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Locking Glove Box
  • Driver Foot Rest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
  • Cargo Net
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Driver Information Centre
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Outside Temp Gauge
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Perimeter Alarm
  • Immobilizer
  • Air Filtration
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

$895

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 Volkswagen Atlas