Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 Jeep Cherokee

93,124 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD 3.2L PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA

12089272

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD 3.2L PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,124KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX0ND509051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-XXXX

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2022 Jeep Cherokee