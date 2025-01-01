$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4WD 3.2L PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4WD 3.2L PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,124KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX0ND509051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
2022 Jeep Cherokee