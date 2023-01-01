Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

39,864 KM

Details

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A SB

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A SB

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,864KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588280
  • Stock #: 13UBPA06110
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN5NT006110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,864 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 45,556 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan S
 48,619 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 2...
 37,000 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory