2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, APPLE & ANDROID CARPLAY, AUTO - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY PACKAGE, KEYLESS ENTRY, WIRELESS INTERNET COMPATABLE, LOADED OPTIONS.
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT - GREAT ON GAS!
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
STOCK # P214915
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

12,719 KM

Details Description Features

$34,996

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$34,996

+ taxes & licensing

12,719KM
Used
VIN 3GNAXUEG5PL180741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,719 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LTALL WHEEL DRIVE, APPLE & ANDROID CARPLAY, AUTO - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY PACKAGE, KEYLESS ENTRY, WIRELESS INTERNET COMPATABLE, LOADED OPTIONS.1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT - GREAT ON GAS!ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214915PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
VVT
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
SIDI

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$34,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2023 Chevrolet Equinox