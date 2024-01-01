$42,988+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$42,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,894 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 RAM 1500 CLASSIC CREW CAB 4X4HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, RUNNING BOARDS, SPORT HOOD, REMOTE STARTER, MATCHING BUMPERSBALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214993PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
Call Dealer
604-591-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-591-8881