2023 RAM 1500 CLASSIC CREW CAB 4X4

HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, RUNNING BOARDS, SPORT HOOD, REMOTE STARTER, MATCHING BUMPERS

BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY

STOCK # P214993
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

20,894 KM

Details Description

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

20,894KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7KG8PS523532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,894 KM

Vehicle Description

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2023 RAM 1500 Classic