2023 McLaren GT
BASE
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$298,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10446201
- Stock #: P214850
- VIN: SBM22GCA2PW002461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,255 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 MCLAREN GT -- 1 OF 1 IN CANADA$15,000 JUST FOR THE RED INTERIOR EVERYTINGEXTRA $48000 JUST IN FACTORY OPTIONSLUX PACKAGE - PREMIUM PACKAGENOSE - VEHICLE LIFT - SPORT EXHAUST-BOWERS & WILKINS AUDIO SYSTEM-CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES WITH SPEED LINE GOLD CALIBRES-PANORAMIC PRIVACY TINTED GLASS ROOF-EXTENDED CARBON FIBER, SILL, FINISHERS WITH MCLAREN BRANDING-CARBON FIBER INTERIOR, COMPONENTS-SWT 10 SPOKE - TUNGSTEN-SPECIAL COLOR, BRAKECALIPERS WITH MCLAREN BRANDING-MSO BESPOKE NAPA, LEATHER AND/OR ALCANTARA , INTERIOR-MSO BESPOKE CONTRAST STITCH, APPLIED TO ALL DECORATIVE STITCH LINES-AND SOME MOREFULL Mclaren warrantyonly 4100 kms on this beautystock number p214850
