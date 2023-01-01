Menu
2023 McLaren GT

4,255 KM

Details Description

BASE

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

4,255KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10446201
  Stock #: P214850
  VIN: SBM22GCA2PW002461

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 4,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 MCLAREN GT -- 1 OF 1 IN CANADA$15,000 JUST FOR THE RED INTERIOR EVERYTINGEXTRA $48000 JUST IN FACTORY OPTIONSLUX PACKAGE - PREMIUM PACKAGENOSE - VEHICLE LIFT - SPORT EXHAUST-BOWERS & WILKINS AUDIO SYSTEM-CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES WITH SPEED LINE GOLD CALIBRES-PANORAMIC PRIVACY TINTED GLASS ROOF-EXTENDED CARBON FIBER, SILL, FINISHERS WITH MCLAREN BRANDING-CARBON FIBER INTERIOR, COMPONENTS-SWT 10 SPOKE - TUNGSTEN-SPECIAL COLOR, BRAKECALIBERS WITH MCLAREN BRANDING-MSO BESPOKE NAPA, LEATHER AND/OR ALCANTARA , INTERIOR-MSO BESPOKE CONTRAST STITCH, APPLIED TO ALL DECORATIVE STITCH LINES-AND SOME MOREFULL Mclaren warrantyonly 4100 kms on this beautystock number p214850

