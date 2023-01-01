$32,966+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$32,966
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,128 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 MITSUBISHI RVR 4WDALL-WHEEL-CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, LED LIGHTS, A/C, POWER OPTIONS, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON STARTBALANCE OF MITSUBISHI FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214890PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
