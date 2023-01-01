Menu
2023 MITSUBISHI RVR 4WD ALL-WHEEL-CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, LED LIGHTS, A/C, POWER OPTIONS, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START BALANCE OF MITSUBISHI FACTORY WARRANTY STOCK # P214890 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

3,128 KM

Details Description

$32,966

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$32,966

+ taxes & licensing

3,128KM
Used
VIN JA4AJVAW5PU603959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

$32,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2023 Mitsubishi RVR