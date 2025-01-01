$37,770+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140"
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$37,770
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED0RG346501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 14,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with the 5.3L V8 engine, automatic, rear wheel drive, 8" long box, bluetooth, apple carplay, reverse camera, bench seat with the capacity to seat 3 occupants
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
