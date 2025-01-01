Menu
<p>2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with the 5.3L V8 engine, automatic, rear wheel drive, 8 long box, bluetooth, apple carplay, reverse camera, bench seat with the capacity to seat 3 occupants</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

14,900 KM

$37,770

+ tax & licensing
12464530

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$37,770

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED0RG346501

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 14,900 KM

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with the 5.3L V8 engine, automatic, rear wheel drive, 8" long box, bluetooth, apple carplay, reverse camera, bench seat with the capacity to seat 3 occupants

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

