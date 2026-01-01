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<p>2024 Ford F-150 STX with the 2.7L ecoboost engine, automatic, 4x4, 145 wheelbase, 200A group, STX black appearance package, 20 gloss black aluminum wheels, 3.55 ratio axle, mobile office package, trailer brake controller, 120volt exterior outlet, android auto/apple carplay and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation fee: $395</p>

2024 Ford F-150

45,200 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Watch This Vehicle
14030721

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW2LP1RKE78812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford F-150 STX with the 2.7L ecoboost engine, automatic, 4x4, 145" wheelbase, 200A group, STX black appearance package, 20" gloss black aluminum wheels, 3.55 ratio axle, mobile office package, trailer brake controller, 120volt exterior outlet, android auto/apple carplay and so much more!

 

Documentation fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$49,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2024 Ford F-150