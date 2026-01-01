$91,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
AT4
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
AT4
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$91,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 with the 6.6L Duramax diesel engine, automatic, 4X4, short box, multi pro tailgate, 5th wheel prep package, tonneau cover, after market rims, heads up display, 360 degree camera, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, leather interior, sunroof, android auto/apple carplay, split rear window, balance of factory warranty and so much more!
Documentation Fee: $395
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604-532-8828