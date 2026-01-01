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<p>2024 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 with the 6.6L Duramax diesel engine, automatic, 4X4, short box, multi pro tailgate, 5th wheel prep package, tonneau cover, after market rims, heads up display, 360 degree camera, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, leather interior, sunroof, android auto/apple carplay, split rear window, balance of factory warranty and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p><p> </p>

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

41,800 KM

Details Description Features

$91,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle
14182441

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

AT4

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$91,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT49VEY0RF320061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 with the 6.6L Duramax diesel engine, automatic, 4X4, short box, multi pro tailgate, 5th wheel prep package, tonneau cover, after market rims, heads up display, 360 degree camera, heating/cooling front seats, heating rear seats, leather interior, sunroof, android auto/apple carplay, split rear window, balance of factory warranty and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Single Rear Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Bed Liner, Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo.)

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$91,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2024 GMC Sierra 3500