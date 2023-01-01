$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motor Group
604-466-8887
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Pioneer Motor Group
22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2
604-466-8887
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
65,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9561724
- Stock #: dt8430
- VIN: 2c4rdgdg0lr188430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 65,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Full safety included
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Motor Group
22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2