Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,231 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

  1. 9561724
  2. 9561724
  3. 9561724
  4. 9561724
  5. 9561724
  6. 9561724
  7. 9561724
  8. 9561724
  9. 9561724
  10. 9561724
  11. 9561724
  12. 9561724
  13. 9561724
  14. 9561724
  15. 9561724
  16. 9561724
  17. 9561724
  18. 9561724
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,231KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9561724
  • Stock #: dt8430
  • VIN: 2c4rdgdg0lr188430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 65,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motor Group

2020 Kia Sportage EX
 76,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX
 69,912 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 71,862 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

Call Dealer

604-466-XXXX

(click to show)

604-466-8887

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory