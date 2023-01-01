$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motor Group
604-466-8887
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
GR
Location
Pioneer Motor Group
22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2
604-466-8887
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,358KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9561706
- Stock #: ur4894
- VIN: 2c4rc1zg7mr554894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 69,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Full safety included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Motor Group
22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2